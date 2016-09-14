National » Other States

New Delhi, September 14, 2016
Updated: September 14, 2016 05:58 IST

AAP suspends its Bijwasan MLA

  • Staff Reporter
Comment   ·   print   ·   T  T  

Within days of suspending Women and Child Development Minister Sandeep Kumar over his alleged involvement in a sex scandal, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday suspended Bijwasan MLA Colonel Devinder Sehrawat from the party’s primary membership.

AAP’s Delhi State disciplinary committee held a meeting and announced the decision in the evening.

The move comes a week after Col. Sehrawat alleged that the party was indulging in sexual exploitation of women aspirants for tickets in Punjab.

The MLA, in his letter to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, had named AAP leaders Sanjay Singh and Durgesh Pathak for indulging in such activities.

In response, both the AAP leaders filed a defamation suit against the MLA.

Speaking out

On Saturday, the Bijwasan MLA wrote another letter to Mr. Kejriwal stating that the latter would be responsible for disqualification and loss of MLA membership of 21 AAP MLAs appointed as Parliamentary Secretaries.

Continuing his attack, Col. Sehrawat on Monday posted a series of tweets against the Chief Minister.

“Repeated Reports of Molestation of women and sexual abuse, Ring Master Kejriwal obliging his lecherous cotrie & adding more such candidates. If you have the courage, severe the ties and expel. With 67 MLAs you could not perform, You dont have it in you- So Get out of the Way....(sic)”.

“I am not scared of anyone. Mr. Kejriwal has made a mockery of the system. No work is done, only theatrics. Either follow, lead or give way for better leadership,” said Col Sehrawat.

More In: Other States | National | Delhi
Please Wait while comments are loading...

1.  Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
2.  Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
3.  Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters,
      or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text.
      (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
4.  We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
5.  Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

7 women get M.S. Subbulakshmi Awards

Congress to continue ‘sit in’ protest in Punjab House

Nothing wrong in what Shahabuddin said, feels Lalu

Hotline to curb child pornography

Gujarat hooch toll rises to 21

Akhilesh removed from party post

Industry opposes AAP govt.’s move for ‘steep hike’ in minimum wages

IAF’s Jaguar aircraft catches fire, pilot safe

Single budget will save Railways Rs. 10,000 crore

Monsoon may withdraw in four days, says IMD


Mumbai

Access to public spaces: teenage girls stake their claim

Pocket-friendly luxe cuisine

Cops incorporate complaints from 30 more in FIR against builder

Always game for a good fight

78,000 women self help groups to get interest free loans

Mainstreaming the marginalised

Mehta asks film industry to come together on censorship

A touch of pink

IIT-B, Russian entity in startup exchange programme

HC to decide on admissions to pvt. colleges

Kolkata

Mitra complains of stomach ache; doctor advises rest

Dalit woman gives birth near highway

Mob attacks police station in Bengal

CBI to challenge bail to Madan Mitra

Left divided over CPI(M) peasant wing’s stand on Singur

Industry can return to Singur: Bengal Power Minister

Illegal arms unit busted in West Bengal

Car used by Netaji being restored


O
P
E
N

close

Recent Article in Other States

Congress to continue ‘sit in’ protest in Punjab House

Punjab Congress MLAs, who spent the Monday night in the Punjab Assembly, as a mark of protest in support for a debate on the no-confidence m... »