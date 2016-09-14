AAP suspends its Bijwasan MLA

Within days of suspending Women and Child Development Minister Sandeep Kumar over his alleged involvement in a sex scandal, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday suspended Bijwasan MLA Colonel Devinder Sehrawat from the party’s primary membership.

AAP’s Delhi State disciplinary committee held a meeting and announced the decision in the evening.

The move comes a week after Col. Sehrawat alleged that the party was indulging in sexual exploitation of women aspirants for tickets in Punjab.

The MLA, in his letter to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, had named AAP leaders Sanjay Singh and Durgesh Pathak for indulging in such activities.

In response, both the AAP leaders filed a defamation suit against the MLA.

Speaking out

On Saturday, the Bijwasan MLA wrote another letter to Mr. Kejriwal stating that the latter would be responsible for disqualification and loss of MLA membership of 21 AAP MLAs appointed as Parliamentary Secretaries.

Continuing his attack, Col. Sehrawat on Monday posted a series of tweets against the Chief Minister.

“Repeated Reports of Molestation of women and sexual abuse, Ring Master Kejriwal obliging his lecherous cotrie & adding more such candidates. If you have the courage, severe the ties and expel. With 67 MLAs you could not perform, You dont have it in you- So Get out of the Way....(sic)”.

“I am not scared of anyone. Mr. Kejriwal has made a mockery of the system. No work is done, only theatrics. Either follow, lead or give way for better leadership,” said Col Sehrawat.