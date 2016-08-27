: The Aam Aadmi Party on Friday removed its Punjab convener Sucha Singh Chhotepur from his post and constituted a panel to inquire into allegations of corruption against him. Mr. Chhotepur, the party’s most visible face in Punjab, came under a cloud after a video clip surfaced, apparently showing a man leaving a cash packet with him.

The decision to remove Mr. Chhotepur was taken by the party’s Political Affairs Committee (PAC).

The PAC also decided to appoint a two-member panel to investigate the video clip in which Mr. Chhotepur was seen allegedly taking money, besides several other similar complaints.

The inquiry panel will include MLA Jarnail Singh, coordinator of Punjab and senior leader Jasbir Singh Bir, head of the State’s grievance cell.