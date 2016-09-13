A day after Okhla MLA Amanatullah Khan tendered his resignation following allegations of sexual harassment against him, the Aam Aadmi Party leadership refused to accept it.

Deputy Chief Minister and senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia claimed the party’s internal probe had found “no wrongdoing” on part of the Mr. Khan and said the latter was being targeted as he was unearthing land scams in Delhi Waqf Board.

“We checked facts in Amanatullah Khan’s case as in other cases. It is his family’s internal matter. The dispute is with his brother-in-law’s family. It is being said his brother-in-law had divorced his wife. Amantullah is not even communicating with them,” Mr. Sisodia said at a press conference. He claimed that the matter was being given a political colour. “He is being dragged into the matter because he has been unearthing Waqf land scams with honesty. Those who understand Waqf issues are aware how influential people have grabbed land. Amantullah is stopping these scams and hence is being targeted.”“I spoke to the Chief Minister (Arvind Kejriwal) and also other leaders, and we have decided to not accept his resignation,” Mr. Sisodia said.

Statement recorded

The sister-in-law of Amanatullah Khan, who has accused him of sexual harassment, recorded her statement in Saket court on Sunday, the police said.The victim stood by the charges she has levelled against Khan in the statement recorded under Section 164 of the CrPC, a senior police officer said.