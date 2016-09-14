In an surprise move, the Delhi government has proposed to hike the MLA Local Area Development (LAD) fund by 250 per cent.

As per the proposal, the government plans to enhance it to Rs.14 crore, from the existing Rs. 4 crore per year.

An official said that the move is aimed to ensure that shortage of money doesn't hamper development works being carried out in colonies through the fund.

Timing

The proposal comes six month before the municipal polls in Delhi, which are slated to be held in April next year.

Already, municipal councillors, who are from the BJP and Congress, and area MLAs, who are from the AAP, are at loggerheads to take credit for the developmental works in colonies in the run up to the elections.

According to officials, Rs.280 crore meant for MLA LAD funds in this financial year has been already disbursed by the AAP government and this Rs. 700 crore would be in addition to that.

If the move is approved, the fund will be perhaps the highest for MLAs in the country.

However, the hike will only be for the ongoing financial year.

The officer said that the civic bodies have “failed” in effectively carrying out development works for want of adequate funds.

Up to the Centre

As per sources, the Delhi government has sent the proposal to the Centre to seek its nod.

“If the Centre gives its nod, the proposal will be tabled in the Cabinet and thereafter in the Delhi Assembly. The AAP government will then allocate Rs.700 crore to all 70 legislators,” said an official.

The last time MLA funds were increased was in 2011 during Sheila Dikshit's regime when she increased the fund from Rs.2 crore to Rs.4 crore.

“Out of Rs.4 crore MLA LAD fund, Rs.1 crore is allocated for executing works pertaining to the Delhi Jal Board every year. Rest of the funds are also fixed for some other works following which MLAs do not have more funds left to carry out development works in their constituencies. In view of this, the government has proposed to provide one-time additional allocation of Rs.10 crore for each MLA in the current financial year,” a government official said.