: Under attack from the Opposition for the absence of several Ministers even as the Capital reeled under an “outbreak” of chikungunya and dengue, it was left to Delhi Jal Board chief Kapil Mishra to defend the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government.

Mr Mishra on Tuesday alleged that the government was the victim of a “criminal conspiracy” as Lieutenant Governor Najeeb Jung had “deliberately sent” the health secretary on 12-day leave.

Addressing a press conference, Mr. Mishra defended the Delhi government, which is under fire over the spread of vector-borne diseases in the city, saying it has taken all the necessary steps, including increasing the number of hospital beds.

Faced with criticism from the opposition and questions from the media regarding the absence of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Health Minister Satyendar Jain and Labour Minister Gopal Rai from the Capital, Mr. Mishra, in turn, questioned the absence of the L-G and representatives of the North and South municipal bodies “from the city”

“This is a criminal conspiracy against the people of Delhi. First the health secretary was transferred despite (Deputy CM) Manish Sisodia’s request not to do so. Then the person who sat on the file of Chinese manjha ban for six days was made the new Secretary,” Mr. Mishra alleged. “He refused to meet Health Minister Satyendar Jain time and again since being appointed. And then L-G deliberately sent him on a leave for 15 days and himself disappeared. Where did he go?” he asked.

Principal Health Secretary Chandraker Bharti is on leave till September 16. His leave was sanctioned by the L-G office on September 6.

“No one knows where the mayors, councillors, the seven MPs and India's Health Minister are. Medicine was not sprayed, fogging was not undertaken. On our part, we have made arrangements for 1,000 beds, 256 clinics, have capped test rates,”Mr. Mishra added.

