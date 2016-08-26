Kejriwal trying to get rid of Sucha Singh Chhotepur, says Amarinder

While the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is in a piquant situation after a sting video allegedly showed a party worker leaving money with its Punjab convener Sucha Singh Chottepur, the Congress has come out in his support. It accused Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of trying to get rid of Mr. Chhotepur — the ‘Punjabi face’ in the AAP — to pave the way for his own entry into Punjab.

“The sting operation is part of an internal coup engineered by AAP leaders from outside the State. It’s not strange as Mr. Kejriwal uses people to his benefit and then defames them to eventually get rid of them,” Punjab Congress chief Capt. Amarinder Singh said on Thursday.

“I may have political differences with Mr. Chhotepur, but I also acknowledge and admire his honesty and integrity and will not keep quiet when he is being made a victim of an internal intrigue,” he said. Mr. Kejriwal was trying to weed out all the leaders whom he thinks will challenge his authority, Capt. Singh said.

Chhotepur removed

The video clip, which apparently shows a man leaving a cash packet with Mr. Chhotepur, was produced before the party’s central leadership. Following this, sources say, the party decided to remove Mr. Chhotepur from the post. Party’s legal cell in-charge and candidate from Mohali Himmat Singh Shergill is likely to replace him.

When contacted, Mr. Chhotepur told The Hindu that the practice of collecting funds for party activities was being followed for over two-and-a-half years.

“What wrong have I done now. Why is the video clip not being made public? All this started after I expressed my displeasure over the party’s candidates’ list for the upcoming Punjab polls,” said Mr. Chhotepur.

“The party does have a bank account in Punjab. Party workers, volunteers and people who support us have been giving funds for running party activities. Without collecting donations, how are we supposed to run our party activities,” Mr. Chhotepur asked.

“My public life of four decades is an open book and all such allegations of collecting money in return for favour are baseless,” he said.