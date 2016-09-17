A day after Water Minister Kapil Mishra joined hands with north-east Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari and took to fogging in their constituency, AAP MLAs and volunteers have started the #OneDelhi initiative where residents are asked to help in controlling the spread of chikungunya and dengue.

Addressing a press conference, Water Minister Kapil Mishra said, “On Wednesday, we requested everyone to come together to fight the vector-borne diseases that have spread across the city. Religious institutions like Gauri Shankar temple, Tilak Nagar Gurdwara, Jama Masjid, Orthodox church have all come forward to help spread awareness about the diseases,” he said. These religious institutions will appeal to the people and request their support to ensure that these diseases are controlled.

Also, volunteers of Art of Living foundation will visit households across Delhi to create awareness and help with the fogging drive.

Celebs roped in

The Delhi government has also roped in celebrities such as Amjad Ali Khan, Birju Maharaj, and Shubha Mudgal, among others, to support the campaign.

“The #OneDelhi campaign rises above politics, allegiances and personal interests. Delhi belongs to all of us and we must serve it together,” he said.

Citing an AIIMS report, which states that 80 per cent of the patients in Delhi who have been diagnosed with chikungunya and dengue are from other States, Mr. Mishra said that it was time for all political parties and State governments to act together.

