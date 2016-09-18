Describing the AAP as “bunch of unprincipled leaders”, Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal on Saturday said the party will “vanish” from the political arena of the State before the 2017 Assembly polls in the wake of ongoing “tug of war” within the party.

“Due to the tug of war, AAP will vanish from political arena of the State before the ensuing Vidhan Sabha elections,” he said.

Mr Badal, talking to media on the sidelines of the Sangat Darshan programme in Amargarh Sssembly segment here, said, “What else could be the fate of the party whose two Parliamentarians’ and one state convenor, besides several other leaders were quitting the party one after another.”

He said it was a clear indication that the “house of cards” will crumble soon.

Feigning ignorance about the “missing” AAP MP Bhagwant Mann, Mr Badal, while taking a jibe at the former, said if need arises, the government will trace Lok Sabha MP as it is the duty of every government to trace the “missing persons”.

Mr Mann on Friday did not attend AAP’s political conference at Chhapar mela in Ludhiana.

Over the dengue issue, the Chief Minister said the State government was fully ready to tackle the menace of vector-borne disease in the State.

“Necessary directions have been given to the health department to take all the preventive steps to control this disease,” he said.

