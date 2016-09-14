Tragedy:Chhote Lal claimed that Hedgewar Hospital did not provide him ambulance to take his wife’s body home; his rented accommodation in Karkardooma.Photos: Special Arrangement

: A tea seller from east Delhi had to allegedly run from pillar from post for at least four hours to find a place to keep his wife’s body, who died of Chikunguniya on Monday night.

Chhote Lal had taken his wife, Anju (35) to Hedgewar Hospital after she complained of pain and fever.

“Around 9 p.m., doctors declared that she was dead. I was told that the hospital would not provide any transport to take her back home. However, the driver of private ambulance driver offered to give us a drop at my home in Karkardooma village for Rs. 300. When I told him I was left with only Rs. 200, he agreed,” said Chhote Lal.

Since lugging the body to the third-floor rented accommodation where Chhote Lal lives with his family did not appear to be a workable solution, he asked if he could park the body at his landlord’s house on the ground floor, or with neighbours

“There was a collective refusal,” he said. Police officers said his landlord, Devendra, refused to house the corpse citing the presence of a temple and a well next to the house.

However, on Tuesday, Chhote Lal denied that his landlord’s family had refused to keep the body. He said they had suggested him to “talk to the ambulance driver” to look for a solution. Devendra said that “neighbours did object” to keep a corpse out in the open.

“The driver, meanwhile, offered to take me back to the hospital and said he would make the arrangements but at a premium of Rs. 2,000. I had already given whatever I had to him for the trip home. Devendra stepped in and paid the money, and we headed for the hospital,” he said.

But that hope also proved to be a mirage when the hospital security guard allegedly not only refused to let them re-enter and misbehaved with them as well.

“He abused us and drove us away,” said Chhote Lal.

No recourse in sight, Chhote Lal headed towards his tea stall near Cross River Mall. “I even contemplated keeping the body there when it occurred to me that I could seek help from an acquaintance living nearby. When we reached there, a police constable (later identified as Vikram) asked us what had happened. When we narrated the sequence of events, he informed his superiors,” said Chhote Lal. When the police stepped in, they contacted Bhanwar Lal, the head of the village where Chhote Lal lives. Mr. Lal provided space for the body and arranged for ice slabs to keep over it.

The body was cremated on Tuesday.