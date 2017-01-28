Woman priest held in Gujarat, ₹1.25 cr seized

more-in

Sadhvi Jaishri Giri, a woman priest of a temple in Banaskantha district in north Gujarat, was arrested by the police on a compliant of cheating a jeweller of ₹5 crore. The police seized ₹1.25 crore cash in new currency bills and 2.4 kilos of gold bars from her. She was later released on bail.

“We raided her place in Palanpur and recovered ₹1.25 crore in cash, all in ₹2000 notes and 24 gold bars, each of 100 grams,” said Banaskantha Superintendent of Police (SP) Neeraj Badgujar.

The police also recovered two dozen liquor bottles from the Sadhvi’s residence.

“There is a complaint against her lodged by a local jeweller who has alleged that Sadhvi Jaishri Giri bought gold bars worth ₹5 crore and did not make payment after taking delivery of gold. Despite repeated reminders for payment, she refused,” Mr. Badgujar said. After her brief arrest, the Sadhvi was granted bail by a local court.