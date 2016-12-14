With cash running dry, Diamond City loses shine

: India’s ‘diamond city’ Surat is staring at a bleak future with the continuing liquidity crunch caused by demonetisation taking the shine off the glittering industry, which provides employment to approximately eight lakh people. Hundreds of small units engaged in cutting and polishing rough diamonds have not opened after the Diwali vacation, leaving thousands of workers in search of work.

The sudden demonetisation of high value currency bills has apparently disrupted the entire value chain of the Rs. 80,000 crore industry, where small players in the business of cutting and polishing rough diamonds, as well as brokers, traders and suppliers, mostly transact on cash.

Smaller players hit worse

“As of now, more than 20,000 diamond workers have already lost jobs as small units operating 5-10 machines have shut their operations because they have no money to continue running operations,” said Jaysukh Patel, president of the Diamond Workers’ Union in Surat. He added that the workers’ union will soon ask the government authorities to provide unemployment allowance to those rendered jobless.

“We big players are surviving but it is very difficult for smaller factories employing 20-50 persons each. It will take several months before the situation becomes normal again,” said leading diamond baron Vasant Gajera.

A sense of crisis is evident from a walk at the city’s Mini Bazaar, a diamond trading hub, or in Varachha, where factories are located, as people appear clueless on when the situation will improve.

Fear of lay-offs

“I got back from my village in the Botad district after the Diwali vacation but the factory where I worked has reduced manpower strength from 25 to just 10 because of the cash crunch. If things continue this way for long, there will be massive lay-offs,” said Mukesh Patel, a 28-year-old diamond worker.

In Surat, around a dozen top merchants control close to 40 per cent of the city’s diamond business and they employ thousands of workers by directly procuring rough stones and exporting the polished diamonds internationally, but the remaining 60 per cent of business is carried out by thousands of smaller units where cash is king.