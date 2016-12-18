Will return salary proportional to time wasted in LS: BJD MP

Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MP Baijayant Jay Panda has said he will be returning part of his salary and daily allowance proportional to the time lost in the Lok Sabha due to disruptions as he has done in the past few years, “as a matter of my personal conscience.” He said that it was his symbolic gesture and has admitted that this is nothing compared to the huge amount of money that has been wasted. | Photo Credit: G.RAMAKRISHNA

“I have been doing this for several years now, I think about four or five years. At the end of every session, I have been returning [part of] my salary and daily allowance in the same proportion as the time that has been lost in the Lok Sabha due to disruptions,” he said, adding that it was his symbolic gesture. He has admitted that this is nothing compared to the huge amount of money that has been wasted.

“Disruptions = huge money loss”

“The country is losing lots of money because of the disruptions in Parliament. So, this is my symbolic gesture. Because conscience bothers me that we are all taking all these benefits and not doing the job which we are supposed to do,” he said.

Mr. Panda asserted that he never disrupted Parliament.

“I haven’t disrupted Parliament even once in my last 16 years. It is a matter of my personal conscience,” he said.