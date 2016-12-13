Other States

Will be an honest intermediary: Sinha

Senior BJP leader and former Union minister Yashwant Sinha on Wednesday stressed that “unconditional dialogue” between the Centre and Srinagar could be the beginning of a “meaningful and fruitful process”.

Mr. Sinha, who is leading a three-member team, met a number of delegations in the volatile Baramulla district on Tuesday.

“Nothing will come out of violence. There are other means to reach the objective. We intend to take forward the present process. There is need to lend strength and voice to it,” he said at the end of the meetings.

Reiterating that his team does not have mandate from the Centre, Mr. Sinha underlined that the Kashmir situation could be retrieved for “a meaningful and peaceful resolution.”

Referring to Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s tenure as Prime Minister, Mr. Sinha said: “Mr. Vajpayee provided a sense of comfort to all by referring to the ambit of insaniyaat [humanity] as many people had objection to talks within the ambit of constitution. Mr. Vajpayee paved way for unconditional dialogue.”

The BJP leader said his team would act as “honest intermediary” between New Delhi and Srinagar.

“We are going to apprise the people in Delhi of the Kashmir situation.”

