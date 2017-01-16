West Bengal BJP leader sent to police custody

more-in

West Bengal BJP vice-president Joyprakash Majumdar was remanded in police custody for three days on Sunday, a day after he was arrested by the Bidhannagar City Police on charges of fraud and cheating.

Mr. Majumdar has termed the charges “baseless and part of a conspiracy to malign him.”

The key complainant, Arup Ratan Roy, claimed that the complaints, which were made about six months ago, are genuine. As the convener of a platform, Chhatra-Sikshak Sangram Committee, which filed a complaint against Mr Majumdar, Mr. Roy said the BJP leader had collected ₹7.20 lakh from applicants of Teacher’s Eligibility Test (TET) and School Service Commission (SSC). Mr. Majumdar had allegedly taken the money promising “legal action” against the State government for not processing TET or SSC’s candidate list.

‘Promises not kept’

“He told the students that he would take the Government to the court and raised ₹7.20 lakh in two instalments,” Mr. Roy said. He is also alleged to have promised the applicants jobs. But neither the promise was kept nor the money was returned, Mr. Roy charged.

On Saturday, Mr. Majumdar was interrogated for eight hours and eventually taken into custody. He was charged under sections related to criminal breach of trust, cheating and criminal conspiracy.