Vote for BJP, Parrikar appeals to Goa Catholics

PANAJI: Union Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar on Sunday appealed voters in the Catholic-dominated Salcete taluk in South Goa to give up their inhibitions about Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and vote for the party in the upcoming State Assembly polls.

“BJP is a Goan party, it protects the interests of the State and in the coming days we will need your support... Salcete will back the government this time I hope,” Mr. Parrikar said, referring to a few independent MLAs from Salcete who are backing the BJP-led coalition.

Traditionally a Congress bastion, Salcete fell for a BJP poll strategy in 2012 Assembly elections when the party tied up with independent candidates and Catholic dominated regional outfits.

Mr. Parrikar asked Catholic leaders to join BJP instead of contesting as independents in the Assembly elections.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Mauvin Godinho on Friday resigned from the party to join BJP and contest in the upcoming State Assembly election. On Thursday, another Congress MLA, Pandurang Madkaikar had announced his plan of quitting Congress to join BJP.