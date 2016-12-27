Vibrant Gujarat Summit: more dignitaries confirm attendence

more-in

The President of Kenya and Rwanda, Prime Minister of Portugal and Serbia, and Deputy Prime Minister of Russia and Poland will be among the dignitaries at the Vibrant Gujarat Global Investors Summit, which is scheduled to be held in January next year. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the three-day summit and host a special session with 50 CEOs of top multinational and Indian companies on January 10.

“There will be Ministerial delegations from U.K., Canada, Japan, Sweden, France and many other countries during the summit, with a theme of Connecting India to the World,” Gujarat Chief Secretary, Dr. J. N. Singh said.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, Power Minister Piyush Goyal, and Fertilisers Minister Ananth Kumar — among other Union Ministers and top bureaucrats from the Centre — will also be participating in various seminars during the summit.

On January 11, a national seminar on the Goods and Service Tax (GST) will be presided over by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, while Union Minister for Urban Development, Housing & Urban Poverty Alleviation, and Information & Broadcasting, Venkaiah Naidu will chair the seminar on Smart Cities.

“We are expecting a slew of investment announcements during the summit, particularly in the defence manufacturing and aerospace sector, because Gujarat has brought out a new policy to attract new investments in this sector,” Mr. Singh said.

The final list of CEOs that are expected to attend the summit is being prepared, however, additional Chief Secretary for Industries and Mines P. K. Taneja said that John Chambers, chairman of global technology giant Cisco, Bertrand-Marc Allen, president of Boeing International, and CEO of French electricity giant EDF, Jean-Bernard Levy have already confirmed their participation in a special meeting with Mr. Modi.

On Monday, leading industrial groups in Gujarat told the media that the Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) they signed during the past summits have already been implemented, or the projects have been commissioned, in the State.

“We have already invested ₹ 2.37 lakh crore in Gujarat in our various projects in Jamnagar refinery, Dahej and Hazira plants,” president of the Reliance Industries Ltd. (RIL), Parimal Nathwani said. Mr. Nathwani is also a Member of Rajya Sabha from Jharkhand.