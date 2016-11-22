Veteran leader Ram Naresh Yadav passes away

The 89-year-old was a four-time MLA, a member of the Rajya Sabha and the former Governor of Madhya Pradesh.

Veteran Congress leader Ram Naresh Yadav, former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, passed away here at SPGI Lucknow on Tuesday after prolonged illness.

The 89-year-old was a four-time MLA, a member of the Rajya Sabha and the former Governor of Madhya Pradesh.

The fag end of his political career, when he served as the Governor of Madhya Pradesh, was marred by his alleged involvement in the Vyapam scam. In 2015, the MP Special Task Force lodged an FIR against him for rigging forest guard exams conducted by Vyapam.

His son Sailesh was also an accused in Vyapam teacher recruitment scam. Sailesh died of a brain haemorrhage in Lucknow.

Yadav served as UP CM from 1977 to 1979 with the Janata Party. Yadav later joined the Congress and served as Governor of MP from 2011.

Born in Azamgarh in east UP in 1928, Yadav went on to secure M.A and LLB degrees from the prestigious BHU. Participating in the socialist movement, he was imprisoned for 19 months during the Emergency.

In 1977, he was elected to the Lok Sabha from Azamgarh as a Janta Dal candidate. He was elected as Rajya Sabha member from 1988 to 1989 from the Lok Dal, and from 1989 to 1994 with the Congress. He served as deputy CM under the Babu Banarasi Das government from 1979 to 1980.