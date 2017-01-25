Uttarakhand in for wet spell, may see heavy snowfall: MeT

more-in

Predicting a wet spell for Uttarakhand over the next two days, the MeT department today said heavy rain and snowfall may occur at isolated places across the state during the period.

A western disturbance with an upper air system and its induced cyclonic circulation at lower levels is likely to affect Uttarakhand on Jan 26 and 27 which may cause either rain or snowfall at most places, MeT office Director Vikram Singh said.

Under the influence of above systems light to moderate rain and snowfall are likely to occur at most places on January 26 and at many places on January 27, he said.

Places at a height of 3,000 metres and beyond are also likely to receive heavy snowfall during the period starting from the evening of January 26, he said.

Heavy rain and snowfall are likely at isolated places in Uttarkashi, Chamoli, Rudraprayag, Pithoragarh, Tehri, Dehradun and Haridwar districts starting from the evening/night of January 26.

Hailstorm is also likely to occur at isolated places in the plains especially in Hardwar, Pauri and Udham Singh Nagar districts during the period, he said.

Due to the passage of western disturbance and subsequent prevalence of northwesterly wind flow over the state from January 28 onwards, minimum temperatures are likely to fall below normal by 2 to 4 degrees in many parts of the state while fog is likely to envelop parts of U S Nagar and Haridwar districts, he said.