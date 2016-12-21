Uproar in UP Assembly, BJP demands Azam Khan’s resignation

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Azam Khan facing the ire of BJP MLAs during the presentation of supplementary budget at Vidhan Sabha in Lucknow on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Rajeev Bhatt

Question Hour of Uttar Pradesh Assembly on Wednesday was washed out amid uproar by BJP members demanding resignation of minister Azam Khan for his alleged remark on the Bulandshahr gangrape case.

BJP and BSP members trooped into the Well of the House as soon as it met with separate banners demanding resignation of Mr. Khan and over “poor law and order situation” in the State.

BJP members were demanding resignation of Khan for his alleged remark that the rape accusation was a “political conspiracy”.

BSP members having banners mentioning SP government as ‘Bhrasthachari aur kisan virodhi sarkar’ (corrupt and anti-farmer government) and poor law and order in the state.

Amid the din, Speaker Mata Prasad Pandey adjourned the House for entire Question Hour.

Later, talking to reporters BJP legislative party leader Suresh Kumar Khanna demanded Mr. Khan’s resignation. “He has no moral right to sit in the House. He should resign and we are demanding it.”

The brutal Bulandshahr incident happened on the night of July 29, when a group of highway robbers stopped the car of a Noida-based family and raped a woman and her daughter after dragging them out of the vehicle at gun-point.

Mr. Khan apologised for his remarks after the Supreme Court intervened.

In the Legislative Council also, the Question Hour was washed off with Opposition parties raising anti-government slogans on “dismal” law and order situation in the well of the House.

With the BSP, BJP, independent members and others not relenting to the requests to return to their respective seats, the Chairman Ramesh Yadav adjourned the House first for 20 minutes and then till 12.10 pm.

Despite Opposition continuing their protests after the House re-assembled, Leader of the House and senior minister Ahmed Hasan tabled supplementary budget for the current fiscal and vote on account for five months of the next fiscal.

The House was later adjourned for the day after paying homage to former chief minister Ram Naresh Yadav, chief minister of Tamil Nadu J Jayalalithaa, former members Vishwanath Khanna, Ram Adhar Pandey and Sukhbir Singh.