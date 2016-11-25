Other States

Two militants, soldier killed in Kashmir

An Army spokesman told The Hindu that two militants and a soldier were killed so far. Representative image.  

Two militants and a soldier were killed in a counter-militancy operation in north Kashmir's Bandipora district, around 40 km away from Srinagar. The killing of the militants sparked protests from the locals who were demanding the ultras' bodies.

An Army spokesman told The Hindu that two militants and a soldier were killed so far. "Two weapons, one under-barrel grenade launcher have been recovered near the encounter site. The operation continues," he said.

The operation started around 7:45 a.m. near Sumbal township's Tujjar area. The militants started firing when the security forces laid a cordon around the area. The identity of the militants is being ascertained.

Militant held

Just hours after the two militants were killed, a local militant was held in north Kashmir's Sopore area in an anti-militancy operation. 

In the operation in Sopore's Tujjer area, the Army's 22 Rashtriya Rifles, the police's Special Operation Group and 179 Battalion of the CRPF surrounded a village where militants were believed to be hiding.

Preliminary reports suggested that the local militant, identified as Abdul Majeed Mir, was apprehended. Earlier, the militant opened fire from his pistol in a bid to escape. 

On Tuesday, two Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) militants were killed in Bandipora district.

