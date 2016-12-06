Two SAD MLAs join Congress

In an apparent set back to the ruling Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) ahead of the Punjab Assembly polls, two of its sitting MLAs on Tuesday joined the Congress party.

Ms. Rajwinder Kaur Bhagike, the MLA of Nihal Singh Wala constituency, and Mr. Mahesh Inder Singh, the MLA of Bagha Purana, along with SAD leader Pritam S. Kotbhai and social activist from Phillaur, Ajay Sharma, joined the Congress in New Delhi.

Expressing their disillusionment and anger with the leadership, the sitting MLAs said they had always been loyal to the party but could not allow themselves to be slaves.

“Not only were they deprived tickets to contest the forthcoming Assembly polls but were also threatened and terrorised,” they jointly said.

Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh said the Congress had been strengthened by their joining. “Exodus of leaders and workers from the SAD and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) would further increase as the elections drew closer,” he said.

Mr. Amarinder Singh told reporters that former BJP MP Navjot Singh Sidhu could soon make an announcement on his role in the Punjab Congress.

“The decision on whether or not to contest the Amritsar Lok Sabha bypoll had been left to the ex-cricketer [Mr. Sidhu],” he said.