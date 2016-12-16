Two Maoists killed in Chhattisgarh

more-in

Two alleged members of the outlawed Communist Party of India (Maoist) were killed in an encounter with security forces in Bastar region of Chhattisgarh on Thursday.

The encounter took place in Farsegad police station limits of Bijapur district.

Few police officials claimed they killed almost eight Maoists during the firing, however, only two bodies were recovered by the security forces.

One of the dead Maoist was identified as CPI (Maoist) Divisional Committee Member, Jagat.

“One INSAS rifle and one locally made gun was recovered from the spot of the encounter,” an official, who is involved in anti-Maoist operations in Bastar, said.

In a separate incident, security forces from Narayanpur district returned with two bodies, allegedly of Maoists belonging to the Maoists’ military company no. 2, after a four day long anti-Maoist campaign.

The security forces also recovered arms and ammunition in large amounts from the Narayanpur campaign