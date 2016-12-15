Treat militants’ kin properly: Mufti

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehooba Mufti and DGP K. Rajendra Kumar (right) decorating a new recruit during the passing out parade in Lethpora Awantipora near Srinagar on Wednesday.

Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday called for differentiating between militants and their families.

“We have to differentiate between militants and their families. We even need to differentiate between habitual stone-throwers, their families and students. Deal with the people differently,” Ms. Mufti said while addressing a passing-out parade of commandos in Lethpora, Pulwama.

Ms. Mufti’s statement assumes significance in the backdrop of a controversy sparked by slain militant Burhan Wani’s brother Khali Wani figuring in the list of compensation cases. The ruling alliance partner BJP has objected to any compensation to Wani’s family.

Meanwhile, Ms. Mufti said the security forces had to use “excessive force in some situations”. “It reduced the losses and ensured safety and security of people,” she added.

‘AFSPA temporary’

Describing Public Safety Act (PSA) and Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) as “temporary”, she said, “Help me to create an atmosphere where we don’t need to slap PSA on elderly persons or even teenagers or students but only against criminals.”

The Chief Minister’s effort comes six months after street protests left over 90 civilians dead and around 10,000 civilians injured. Around 10,000 people, mainly youth, were arrested for participating in anti-government protests that rocked the State.

“Time has come to heal the wounds. Some bold decisions needs to be taken. There is no way forward except reconciliation, dialogue, discourse and minimising the differences between regions and people,” Ms. Mufti said.

She said Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has a massive mandate, would “take bold decisions to get the people out of the quagmire”.