Trains stopped in Bihar as ‘Bharat bandh’ gets underway

The Bharat bandh call given by the Opposition parties is beginning to show its effect in Bihar as several trains at Patna, Jehanabad, Gaya, Bhojpur and Muzaffarpur have been stopped by the supporters of Left parties

While the ruling JD(U) has opposed the bandh, its two alliance partners — RJD and Congress — have supported it.

Proceedings in the Bihar Assembly and Council were not affected, although the presence of RJD legislators in both the Houses was thin.

The Opposition members had initially protested demonetisation at the Assembly gate but later they got dispersed.

The RJD workers, meanwhile have hit roads to protest but no senior leaders of the party have turned up yet to lead the procession. They have also planned to take out a protest march from the party office at Birchand Patel Marg here to Dak Bungalow thoroughfare.

In Madhubani, the Left party workers have blocked traffic on road which caused inconvenience to the common people for sometime.

Congress workers too would take a protest march later in the day.

However, police has been deployed heavily in vulnerable areas. Schools and offices remained open in Patna and other parts of the State. Traffic movement, too, was smooth.