Trade unionist dies in ATM queue

NAGPUR: A trade union leader died of a heart attack while waiting in an ATM queue on the outskirts of Nagpur on Friday evening.

Babu Baladhare (48), a trade union leader working with Dalit leader Sulkha Kumbhare, suffered a heart attack around 6:00 p.m. on Friday standing in the queue outside an ATM near Patel Patrol pump in Koradi area.

“He had left home to withdraw cash from the ATM. He was healthy and did not have any heart-related ailments,” Mr. Bhaladhare's sister, Shobha Bhaladare said.

His relatives claimed that there were only five to six people in the queue and no one tried to rush him to the hospital when he collapsed.

"It looks like a heart attack. His family is demanding post-mortem," Ms. Kumbhare said.

Dec 3, 2016

