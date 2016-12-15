Three policemen killed in Manipur ambushes

more-in

Three police personnel were killed and nine others seriously injured in two ambushes in Manipur on Thursday morning. The personnel were on their way to provide security for the inaugural function of the newly-formed Tengnoupal district. Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh and other senior Ministers attended it.

Mr. Ibobi Singh strongly condemned the incidents saying that violence would not solve any problem. He said the militants who attacked the police cannot not browbeat the government and promised a “befitting reply.”

Ex-gratia announced

While inaugurating Tengnoupal district he announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 5 lakh each to the families of the dead personnel. The government also conveyed its condolences to the bereaved families. Later Mr. Ibobi Singh and senior ministers went to Kangpokpi, another newly-formed district for inauguration.

The Nagas opposed the formation of the seven new districts. Other tribal groups have also opposed it. United Naga Council has imposed an economic blockade since November 1 protesting against the plan to form the districts.

Two drivers were wounded on Monday night when militants opened fire at the trucks bringing consumer items under police escort.