Three blasts rock Imphal, 1 killed

One person was killed and two CRPF jawans were injured in three blasts triggered by unidentified outfits here on Sunday.

Binod Roy was killed in an IED (improvised explosive devise) explosion in the Singjamei Chingamathak area near an Assam Rifles camp in the morning, police officials said.

Another explosion took place around 5 p.m. at BT Road near M-sector, a few metres away from the camp of the Assam Rifles.

A spokesman of the Assam Rifles said no jawan was injured in the blast.

About 10 minutes later, another blast occurred within the All India Radio complex, injuring two CRPF jawans, police officials said.

The explosions took place ahead of the 10-day Sangai festival in the Manipur capital from Monday.

Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh condemned the violence. — IANS