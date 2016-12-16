Temperature hovers below freezing point in Kashmir Valley

Houseboats lined up on the waters of Dal Lake in Srinagar Leh was recorded to be the coldest place in Jammu and Kashmir with the minimum temperature. File Photo: Nissar Ahmad

Leh was recorded as the coldest place in Jammu and Kashmir as the mercury plummeted to the season’s lowest of minus 13.2 degrees Celsius there, while the night temperature across the Valley also remained several notches below the freezing point.

The town in the Ladakh region was the coldest recorded place in the state while the nearby Kargil also shivered at a low of minus 9.4 degrees Celsius, which was the lowest night temperature the town has experienced so far this season, an official of the MET department said here.

Pahalgam health resort in south Kashmir — which serves as a base camp for the annual Amarnath Yatra — recorded a low minus 6.2 degrees Celsius, the official said, adding it was the coldest night of the season at the resort too.

The mercury at the famous ski—resort of Gulmarg, in north Kashmir, settled at a low of minus 4.8 degrees Celsius, he said.

Srinagar — the summer capital of the state — recorded the minimum temperature of minus 3.6 degree Celsius — down by over three degrees from previous night’s minus 0.4 degree Celsius, the official said.

Kokernag town in south Kashmir registered a low of minus 1.2 degree Celsius, while the north Kashmir town of Kupwara recorded a low minus 3.7 degrees Celsius, he said.

Qazigund — the gateway town to Kashmir Valley — registered the minimum of minus 3.2 degrees Celsius.

The Meteorological Department has forecast mainly dry weather in the state over the week ahead, which could lead to further drop in the night temperature.