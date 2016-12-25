Techie stabbed to death in Pune

more-in

A 23-year-old woman software engineer was hacked to death by an unidentified assailant outside her office on the outskirts of Pune.

According to the Dehu Road police, the incident took place late Friday evening. The victim, identified as Antara Das, hailed from Behala in West Bengal and worked with the multinational firm Capgemini.

An eyewitness said the assailant chased her with a knife after a heated argument and stabbed her repeatedly on her head and neck, barely 500 metres outside her office.

“She was rushed to a nearby hospital. However, she was declared dead on arrival. We found her West Bengal address from her papers in her purse,” a senior police officer said, adding that robbery as a motive was ruled out as the victim’s valuables were not stolen.

The police are yet to identify the attacker. A case was registered, the police said, adding that a probe was underway.

According to a statement later given by Capgemini to the police, Ms. Das left office at 8 p.m. on Friday night and decided not to take the office cab.

The office register reads that Ms. Das was planning to take an autorickshaw to get back home, the police said.