TMC MP Sudip Bandopadhaya’s bail plea rejected again

Sudip Bandopadhaya   | Photo Credit: PTI

A local court on Saturday rejected the bail petition of TMC MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay, arrested over his alleged involvement in the Rose Valley Group chit fund scam.

District and Sessions court, Khurda, turned down Bandopadhaya’s bail petition even as his lawyer pleaded that the TMC MP has been cooperating in the investigation.

Earlier, the CBI designated court had also rejected Bandopadhaya’s bail petition.

The four-time TMC MP was arrested by the CBI on January 3 in Kolkata and brought to Odisha on remand.

Bandyopadhyay, the leader of Trinamool Congress parliamentary party, is presently lodged in Special Jail at Jharpada here.

Another TMC MP Tapas Pal has also been lodged in Jharpada jail for his alleged involvement in the Rose Valley chit fund scam amounting about Rs. 17,000 crore.

Rose Valley group has allegedly duped investors in Odisha, West Bengal, Assam, Jharkhand, Punjab, Delhi, Rajasthan, MP, Tripura and Andhra Pradesh.

