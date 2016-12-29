Sunderlal Patwa, former M.P. Chief Minister, no more

more-in

Veteran BJP leader and two-time Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Sunderlal Patwa passed away here on Wednesday after a brief illness. The 92-year-old, a former Union Minister, suffered a heart attack in the morning and was rushed to hospital where he breathed his last. Patwa’s wife had died a few years ago and they had no children. Prime Minister Narendra Modi rushed to Bhopal to pay tribute to the departed leader. The MP government has also announced a three-day State mourning.

“The national flag will be flown half—mast for three days from today throughout the state and no official and cultural programmes will be held during the mourning period,” an official from the state Public Relations Department said.

Earlier, soon after getting information about Patwa’s demise, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan rushed to the hospital. Several Cabinet ministers and a large number of BJP leaders also gathered at the hospital.

Later, Chouhan condoled the death of the senior BJP leader. In a tweet, he recalled Patwa’s lifelong contribution for the development of Madhya Pradesh and said his death is an irreparable loss to the state.

“It was a coincidence that Patwa ji left us on the death anniversary of Kushabhau Thakre (former BJP president). It is hard to imagine politics of the state without Patwa ji. He was a synonym for clean politics,” Chouhan told reporters.

He said Patwa went to sleep last night, but was taken to hospital this morning when he did not wake up till late.

Patwa’s last rites would be held at Kukdeshwar town, the native place of the departed leader, in Neemuch district of the state tomorrow, he said.