Strike to hit BSNL services in North-East

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited services will be hit in North-East India as staff unions of the State-run communication service provider has called for a one-day strike on December 15.

The unions have been demanding withdrawal of a decision to establish a Subsidiary Tower Company to take control of over 65,000 towers from the BSNL.

They held demonstrations in BSNL office premises across the North-East on Tuesday to condemn the Centre’s move and support the ensuing strike.

