Stop harassing Velingkar, BBSM leaders tell BJP

Subhash Desai, co-convenor of the Bharatiya Bhasha Suraksha Manch (BBSM), has cautioned Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar and Goa Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar against trying to oust their leader Subash Velingkar from the educational trust which runs the Vidya Prabodini group of schools.

Mr. Velingkar has been the secretary of the Trust since 2014, and his term ends next year. The Trust is associated with the RSS, both Mr. Parrikar and Mr. Parsekar are its members. However, things have deteriorated since Mr. Velingkar’s sacking from the RSS two months back. Mr. Desai said on Wednesday evening that, “They conspired with top BJP party leaders to sack Mr. Velingkar as sanghachalak and now they are trying to sack him as secretary of Vidya Prabodini, an institution Mr. Velingkar has mentored from scratch.” The BBSM says it will be compelled to launch a state-wide public agitation if Mr. Velingkar is ousted.

Mr. Desai’s accusation comes a few days after both top leaders of Goa BJP signed a resolution seeking the ouster of Mr. Velingkar. Their allegation was that Mr. Velingkar was using school staff and teachers for the political party work of Goa Bachav Manch, an allegation that BBSM has denied.

The BBSM, a pro-regional languages movement led by Mr. Velingkar, has become a major concern for the ruling BJP ahead of upcoming State Assembly polls. It has already formed a regional political outfit to defeat the BJP for its alleged betrayal in failing to deliver on its promise to cancel the grants given to English-medium primary schools, political observers here say.

“If the BJP continues to harass Velingkar, it will be in for a rude shock when elections are announced,” BBSM member and former MLA Uday Bhembre said. He said the BJP will have to face an intensified agitation if these prominent BJP leaders continue their “unscrupulous treatment” of Mr. Velingkar.