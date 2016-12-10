Sinha team returns to Valley for dialogue

Peace talks: BJP leader Yashwant Sinha, who arrived in Srinagar on Saturday , with Hurriyat leader Aga Syed Hassan Almosvi Alsafvi at Budgam. | Photo Credit:

more-in

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Union minister Yashwant Sinha arrived in Srinagar with his team on Saturday for a second round of talks, in a bid to reach out to people in the Kashmir Valley.

The members of the team presently Kashmir include journalist Bharat Bhushan and Centre for Dialogue and Reconciliation head Sushobha Barve, apart from Mr. Sinha.

They plan to hold a second round of talks with separatists, besides visiting volatile districts in north, south and central Kashmir.

The team, which submitted a report to the Union Home Ministry on the four-month-long Kashmir unrest after its visit in October, met J&K Anjuman-e-Sharie Shian president and senior Hurriyat leader Aga Syed Hassan Almosvi Alsafvi in Budgam.

Need for ‘fruitful’ talks

Mr. Hassan stressed on the need for a “fruitful dialogue process” again. “I reminded the delegation of the historical perspective of the Kashmir issue. The onus of peace I believe lies on those holding power, the military might and other resources,” said Mr. Hassan, who also called for a resumption of the India-Pakistan dialogue process to discuss the Kashmir dispute.

Sources said the Delhi team, which also includes former bureaucrat Wajahat Habibullah and Air Vice-Marshal Kapil Kak, may also be joined by a Congress leader soon in Srinagar.

JKLF chief Yasin Malik had boycotted the delegation in the past. However, Hurriyat leaders Syed Ali Geelani and Mirwaiz Umar Farooq met the delegation in October, breaking the ice with separatists.

The Kashmir Valley has witnessed violence and protests since Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani was killed on July 8.

The team is scheduled to meet civil society groups on Monday.