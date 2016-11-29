Sidhu’s wife, ex-Akali MLA join Cong.

Punjab PCC chief Amarinder Singh flanked by Pargat Singh (left) and Navjot Kaur Sidhu at the AICC headquarters in New Delhi on Monday.

Ahead of the Punjab Assembly polls due early next year, former BJP MP Navjot Singh Sidhu’s wife Dr. Navjot Kaur Sidhu and former Shiromani Akali Dal MLA Pargat Singh, formally joined the Congress here on Monday.

Dr. Navjot Kaur said she joined the Congress unconditionally and would fulfil whatever responsibility was assigned to her.

To a question on the possibility of Mr. Sidhu also joining the Congress, Dr. Kaur said she could not say anything about that at this juncture, but added in a lighter vein that she and her husband “are one soul and two bodies….and how long can soul stay without the body?”

Quit in November

Dr. Navjot Kaur hails from Patiala and had been elected to the Assembly from Amritsar East constituency in 2012 on BJP ticket. She quit the party in October and later resigned as MLA on November 16.

Olympian Pargat Singh, who won the 2012 Assembly elections from Jalandhar Cantt on Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) ticket, quit the party in September this year, accusing party leader and Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal of “betraying the trust of the people”. On November 16, he resigned as MLA over the Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) canal issue.

Both leaders were inducted into the Congress in the presence of party’s Punjab unit president Capt. Amarinder Singh. AICC in-charge Communications Randeep Surjewala and AICC general secretary in-charge Punjab Affairs Asha Kumari were among those present on the occasion.

A non-starter

Mr. Sidhu floated a political front front, Awaaz-e-Punjab, in September after he resigned from the Rajya Sabha on July 18. Bains brothers — Balwinder Singh Bains and Simarjit Singh Bains — and Pargat Singh joined the front but it could not make any headway. Awaaz-e-Punjab disintegrated after the Bains brothers, both Independent MLAs, joined hands with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) recently.