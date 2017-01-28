Shanmuganathan cited health grounds to quit

more-in

Meghalaya Governor V. Shanmuganathan, who resigned on Thursday following complaints of sexual harassment, has said in his letter to President Pranab Mukherjee that he was demitting office on “health grounds,” a senior government official told The Hindu.

Mr. Shanmuganathan’s resignation was accepted by the President on Friday. The official said Mr. Shanmuganathan resigned at 9 p.m. on Thursday, just hours after he took the salute at the Republic Day parade in Itanagar.

Under Article 361 of the Constitution, “No criminal proceedings whatsoever shall be instituted or continued against the President, or the Governor of a State, in any court during his term of office.” Since removal was difficult and a tedious process, Mr. Shanmuganathan was asked to put in his papers, said an official.

Over 80 employees of the Raj Bhavan in Shillong wrote to the Prime Minister and President demanding Mr. Shanmuganathan’s immediate removal as he had compromised the dignity of the post.

The letter was written after complaints of sexual harassment against the Governor and employees alleged that he had made the Raj Bhavan a 'young ladies club'.