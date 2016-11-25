Separatist leaders express concern at civilian deaths

Following improvement in the law and order situation, railway officials started repairing the Baramulla-Anantnag-Banihal track in Kashmir on Thursday.

Separatist leaders have expressed concern at the growing civilian casualties near the Line of Control (LoC) and sought international intervention to stop the hostilities between India and Pakistan.

“The international community, to safeguard its trade and economic affairs, is showing no concern at the civilian killings [on both sides]. This silence is not only making peace and stability in South Asia a distant dream, but also endangering peace and stability in the whole world,” said JKLF chief Yasin Malik.

He said the attack on a passenger bus and ambulance in Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK) was “highly condemnable.”

Hurriyat faction chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq said the attack on civilians was highly deplorable.

“It’s unfortunate... the world is silent,” said the Mirwaiz.

Another separatist leader Zafar Akbar appealed to India and Pakistan to observe restraint and solve the core issues. “The United Nations needs to intervene... and come to the rescue of the civilians on both sides of the border,” he said.

Meanwhile, the separatists have extended their protest till December 1. In fresh violence, several vehicles were damaged in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district by masked youth to enforce the shutdown called by the separatists.