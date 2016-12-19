Other States

Security guard shoots students for clicking selfies in Jaipur

Three engineering students were allegedly shot and seriously injured by a security guard following an argument over taking selfies outside a farmhouse in the Kho Nagoriyan area.

The incident took place late on Saturday night. Rohit, Shailendra and Devendra were returning to their hostel after having dinner at a roadside eatery. They stopped outside the farmhouse of a private university owner and started taking selfies, police said.

The security guard, Zor Singh, tried to stop them and an altercation ensued. Flying into a rage, Singh opened fire at them with his 12-bore gun. They suffered bullet injuries in their brain, eye and chest and are undergoing treatment at a hospital. Rohit’s condition is critical, police said.

A case has been registered against Singh under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of IPC.

