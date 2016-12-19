Schoolgirl molested by classmates in Thane

more-in

A 14-year-old girl, studying at a private school in the city, was allegedly molested by two of her classmates inside a bus and a car, police said on Sunday.

The owner of the bus transport service, hired by the school on contractual basis, has been arrested for allegedly abetting the crime and the two minor boys have been detained, assistant police inspector Dinkar K Chandkar, of Kasarwadavali police station, said.

On December 15, the girl finished her school exam earlier than others and went and sat in the bus parked outside the premises at around noon. Soon, two male students from the victim’s class came into the bus and allegedly molested her.

The two boys then took the victim into a car. The school bus owner was inside. The car was driven to Gaimukh creek where the boys allegedly molested her again. Later, the bus owner, drove the car to a place near the Ovla petrol pump, dropped off the three and fled. — PTI