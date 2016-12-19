Ruckus in Tripura assembly; TMC leader snatches Speaker’s mace

more-in

The last day of Winter Session of Tripura Assembly on Monday saw repeated disruptions amid demands of resignation of Forest Minister Naresh Jamatia, who is facing allegation of moral turpitude from a former party colleague.

Former Leader of Opposition and Trinamool Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman stunned everyone after he seized ceremonial mace from its frame and ran out as a protest against Speaker’s refusal to allow discussion on Mr. Jamatia.

Watch and Ward staffs wrested the mace replicating India’s national emblem, from Mr. Barman outside the exit door. This was third incident of mace snatching in history of Tripura Assembly.

Opposition Congress and TMC members blamed Mr. Jamatia citing statement of a tribal leader who was recently expelled from CPI(M). Joy Kishore Jamatia, member of Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council, had charged the minister of committing sexual offences and conspiring against ‘dedicated CPI(M) leaders’ for personal gain.

Mr. Barman also spoke on recent sexual abuses committed by “a number of Left leaders and workers.” He blamed the police of acting at behest of ruling party to hush up even registered complaints.

Chief Minister Manik Sarkar intervened and said he has not received any complaint against Mr. Jamatia from any quarter. He stated Mr. Jamatia has filed a defamation suit against a local newspaper for publishing ‘unsubstantiated news’.

Mr. Jamatia also rejected allegations terming them false and fabricated. He called newspaper reports as an attempt to malign him in public.

The statements of Chief Minister and Forest Minister failed to satisfy opposition members who rushed to the Well of the House and shouted slogans seeking Mr. Jamatia’s resignation. Speaker Ramendra Debnath refused to allow further discussion on the issue and started transacting normal business of the House.

Mr. Barman suddenly climbed up the wooden fencing and snatched the mace. Watch and ward staffs were seen running after him outside the House to restore the mace.

Speaker adjourned the House for three hours after the incident.