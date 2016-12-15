Rs. 60 lakh in new notes seized in Pune

Close on the heels of a seizure of Rs. 1.04 crore in new denomination notes in Thane , the Pune police recovered Rs. 67 lakh from a car in the city’s Wakad area on Tuesday midnight.

According to the police, a significant chunk of the seized amount (Rs. 62 lakh) was in new Rs. 2000 notes while the rest was in Rs. 100 currency notes.

The incident occurred along the Pune-Mumbai expressway on Tuesday midnight, when the Wakad police stopped a car coming from Mumbai for checking. On interrogation, the four occupants in the car gave evasive replies. A search of the vehicle resulted in discovery of bundles of stashed notes. The four passengers, identified as Pravin Jain, Chetan Rajput, Sainath Netke and Amit Doshi, were immediately taken into custody.

Meanwhile, the police are trying to ascertain who owns the cash. The seized amount has been surrendered to the Income Tax authorities.

The seizure follows the crackdown on black money launched by police and investigating agencies across the country. Similar cash seizures were reported from the neighbouring state of Goa, where Rs. 68 lakh in cash was seized from Valpoi and Rs. 24 lakh was retrieved from Calangute.

In the former case, it is believed the money was brought from Sindhudurg in the Konkan region.