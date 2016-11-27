Robbers loot gold bars

more-in

Gold bars weighing 14 kg worth Rs. 4 crore were allegedly looted from the office of a cash logistics company here on Saturday, the police said.

Two robbers looted gold from the office of SIS Prosegur at Mithakali locality after attacking a security guard with an iron rod, they said.

The incident was reported to the police on Saturday morning after which the police recovered CCTV footage, in which two persons are seen looting gold by breaking a locker. The guard was attacked when he tried to raise an alarm. — PTI