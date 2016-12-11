Robbers kill guard of ATM in Bihar

more-in

Robbers killed a security guard inside an ATM during an abortive bid to loot cash from Mauryalok shopping complex near Dakbungalow roundabout, in the heart of the state capital on Friday night.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Manu Maharaj said that the guard Kundan Kumar, was deputed at the Central Bank of India ATM in Mauryalok shopping complex.

The miscreants, however, were not successful in their attempt to loot cash from the ATM, the police officer added.

The police said the guard was killed by a sharp weapon when he tried to resist the miscreants. The body was sent for post-mortem, he said, adding that police were investigating.

The forensic team collected pieces of evidence from the spot. — PTI