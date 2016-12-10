Rift within PDP-BJP coalition over police reforms, GST

more-in

Differences within the Peoples Democratic Party-Bharatiya Janata Party coalition government in Jammu and Kashmir has once again come to the fore over the issues of police cadre review and implementation of Goods and Services Tax (GST) Act.

Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti left in the middle of a Cabinet meeting in Jammu, on Friday, when Deputy Chief Minister Nirmal Singh insisted that any cadre review of the Kashmir Police Service (KPS) should be taken “only after the consent of the Centre”.

Ms. Mufti had moved a proposal to bring parity among the KPS and Indian Police Services IPS cadres, paving the way for the local police officers to reach the higher posts like the deputy inspector general the inspector general of police without having IPS cadre, especially in non-uniform and non-police posts like vigilance department etc.

“The party’s stand on the issue has been taken by our Deputy Chief Minister in the Cabinet meeting. It’s not a big division. I think it can be resolved at the local level only,” BJP State president Sat Sharma told The Hindu.

Sources said the PDP is miffed at the BJP’s insistence on having the nod from the Centre to issues like cadre review of the police.

Committee formed

Due to the differences over the implementation of the GST Act in Kashmir, a high-power committee has been set up to ensure special status of the State is not tempered with.

For the proposed Constitutional Amendment Bill, the committee — headed by principal secretary, planning development and monitoring department — is tasked to write a legislation draft. It’s supposed to call the advocate- general of the State as a special invitee in the meetings.

Unlike, State Finance Minister Haseeb Drabu’s stand that the GST implementation is linked to a “much larger issue, which is a constitutional one, and hasn’t been settled yet”, the BJP believes sub-committee mandate is only to address the tax rebates given to the local industry.

“The country has come up with a set up (of tax regime). It has to be implemented otherwise people in J&K will have to purchase goods at a higher price. It may fuel smuggling on the borders of J&K. I hope the sub-committee submits its report soon. It’s aimed at reviewing the tax rebate offered to the local industries,” said Mr. Sharma.

Local experts warn of fallout on the State’s special status. “This amendment could mean J&K’s unique position in being able to tax both goods and services at its discretion will be gone. This could be the biggest jolt to the residual autonomy of the State. It needs to be resisted,” said Arjimand Hussain Talib, an author and columnist.