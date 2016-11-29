Respond to 'notebandi' with 'votebandi', says Mamata at U.P. rally

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at a protest rally against demonetisation, in Lucknow on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Rajeev Bhatt

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banrejee on Tuesday addressed a rally in Lucknow against the demonetisation of Rs. 500 andRs. 1,000 notes.

In the poll-bound Uttar Pradesh, Ms. Banerjee asked the people to give a fitting reply to the Union government by votes. “Respond to notebandi with votebandi,” she said.

Comparing the government’s decision to Mohammed Bin Tuglaq’s regime, Ms. Banerjee came down heavily on the Union government. “You have not acted against those stashing away black money abroad but snatched away people's money back home,” she said.

A section of crowd at the rally. | Photo Credit: Rajiv Bhatt

Ridiculing Mr. Modi’s push for a cashless economy, she said, “39,000 villages in Uttar Pradesh have no access to banks. How will they manage?”

She dared Mr. Modi to conduct a secret ballot among BJP workers to know if they actually support the demonetisation exercise. “I would apologise to people if I was in your place,” she said referring to the Prime Minister who had repeatedly urged people to bear with the inconvenience.

In the middle of the speech, Ms. Banerjje pulled out two newl Rs. 500 notes and pointed out inconsistencies in the design.

Though Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav skipped the rally, Ministers Pawan Pandey and Arvind Kumar Singh participated in the rally.

Ms. Banerjee has planned country-wide agitation against the demonetisation move and demanding a repeal. She conducted rally in Delhi and Kolkata earlier. Her next stop would be Patna.