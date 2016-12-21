Rahul accuses Modi of graft, demands independent inquiry

Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of graft, and demanded an independent inquiry into the entries of diaries of Sahara and Birla groups recovered during income tax raids.

Mr. Gandhi was addressing a rally in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's native district Mehsana in Gujarat.

“The diaries recovered during the income tax raids on Sahara group revealed that Modiji was paid six times in six months when he was Chief Minister of Gujarat,” Mr Gandhi said, a few days after he had claimed that he had "proof" of Mr. Modi's personal corruption.

Mr. Gandhi read out portions of the diary entries, which gave date-wise details of money, allegedly paid to Mr. Modi.

"Similarly, the diaries recovered from the Birla group also revealed the amount paid to Modiji in 2012," Mr. Gandhi said. "Both diaries are in the possession of income tax authorities since 2014 but no inquiry has been done. We demand independent inquiry in these both instances."

During the Parliament session, Mr Gandhi had claimed that if allowed to speak in the House, he would talk about the Prime Minister's personal corruption and “that would cause earthquake.”

In Mehsana, during a 40-minute speech, the Congress leader slammed the Prime Minister on demonetisation and termed the government's move a “firebomb on poor and farmers.”

“The demonetisation is meant to take away money from poor and hand it over to 50 big industrialists who are already largest defaulters of the banks," he said amidst applause by a highly excited crowd, who often burst into shouting "Modi chor, Modi chor [Modi is thief]."

The Congress leader also slammed the Gujarat government for "atrocities against Dalits and Patidars". He said the police had beaten up Patidar youth and women despite their peaceful agitation.

Mr. Gandhi offered prayers at Umiya Dham, a religious shrine of the Patidar community, before arriving for the rally,

Besides being native district of Mr. Modi, Mehsana is also the epicentre of the Patidar quota agitation launched by 23-year-old Hardik Patel, who has emerged as a formidable youth leader to challenge the ruling BJP's two-decade-old power in the State.

The selection of Mehsana to launch the Congress's campaign in the State suggests that the party is making an apparent attempt to woo Patidars, who are disenchanted with the BJP.