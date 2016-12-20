Punjab regularises services of ad hoc employees

more-in

The Punjab Assembly on Monday passed a bill to to regularise the services of A, B, C and D group employees working on ad hoc and contractual basis.

The Punjab Ad hoc, Contractual, Daily wage, Temporary, Work Charged and Outsourced Employees Welfare Bill, 2016, was passed at a special session here.

The annual financial implication of the bill is estimated at approximately Rs. 583 crore. The total liability in the first three years would be around Rs. 1749 crore.

The services of around 27,000 ad hoc and contractual employees who have been in service for at least three years will now be regularised.

Eight other bills were also passed unanimously by the members present.