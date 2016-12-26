Pune techie’s murder: Robbery not the motive

more-in

A 23-year-old woman software engineer working with a reputed IT firm was stabbed to death by an unidentified assailant outside her office on the outskirts of the city.

The incident took place late on Friday evening. The victim, identified as Antara Das, hailed from Behala in West Bengal and worked with the multinational firm Capgemini.

An eyewitness said the assailant chased her with a knife after a heated argument and stabbed her repeatedly, barely 500 metres outside her office.

A badly wounded Ms. Das allegedly collided with a motorcyclist, who, along with other passers-by helped to get her to a hospital where she was declared dead on arrival.

On hearing the news, Antara’s father, Debananda Das, rushed to Pune by a late evening flight on Saturday. “We found her West Bengal address from her papers in her purse,” a senior police officer said, adding that robbery as a motive was ruled out as the victim’s valuables were not stolen.

The police are yet to identify the attacker. They are trying to find out if the attacker knew the victim.