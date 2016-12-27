Pune civic polls: From entertainment to soft loans, aspirants go all-out to snare voters

NCP’s youth wing head Mayur Kalate has left no stone unturned on the social media front to grab the voter’s attention.

As the crucial polls to civic bodies in Pune looming ahead, Pune’s crorepati corporators and civic poll aspirants are going all-out to woo voters.

With the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) sweeping the municipal polls, the Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), which controls the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and its sister civic body, the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), is struggling to retain its tenuous hold in the cash-rich bodies which go to polls in February 2017.

From sports and cultural events to making use of technology, candidates are throwing everything in the kitchen sink to endear themselves to voters before the model code of conduct comes into force.

In November, Shiv Sena corporator Chandrashekhar “Sunny” Nimhan, son of Shiv Sena legislator Vinayak Nimhan, hosted an informal cricket tournament of all clubs in the Someshwarwadi area.

While residents endured the din of these day-and-night games, the event, with its lure of cash prize running into lakhs, was ostensibly “a big hit” among the youth, the organisers said.

“People are more interested in entertainment that offers attractive financial rewards. Hosting such public events, especially sports tournaments, is an effective way to reach out to voters before polls,” an organiser said.

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) corporator Priya Gadade, from the Parvati area, organised a competition for women on the lines of the popular Marathi game show Home Minister, with attractive incentives for winners.

Mayur Kalate, who heads the NCP’s youth wing in the city, has left no stone unturned on the social media front, marketing a wide variety of programmes to grab the voter’s attention.

Mr. Kalate has made short clips of the development work undertaken by him, uploading them on social media sites including Facebook and Wapp. Himself a health freak, he has come up with a concept titled ‘health street’ which advocates fitness for all.

“The stakes are high in the PMC and PCMC polls and every candidate today must utilise social media effectively if he is to make an impression and set himself apart from the crowd,” he says.

There are others who have chosen to focus and work on civic issues affecting the voter, rather than doling out cash prizes in a bid to attract them.

Among them is Prasanna Jagtap, a former deputy mayor who recently switched sides from the Congress to join the BJP. Mr. Jagtap has come up with a soft loan scheme for enabling buyers to purchase two-wheelers with a low rate of interest.

“Since high interest rates prove a deterrent while purchasing vehicles, I decided to facilitate this process by reducing the dealers’ commissions and guiding buyers to banks and financial institutions that offer minimum rates of interest,” Mr. Jagtap said.

Udyakant Andekar of the NCP has launched a mobile app to resolve a number of urban problems plaguing residents in the Nana Peth area which he is representing.

Called the ‘Andekar App’, available in English, Marathi and Hindi, it aims to resolve basic problems like water, electricity and sanitation in the crowded, bustling ward.

“The move has met with a positive response with many people preferring to download the app instead of doing the rounds at the PMC,” Mr. Andekar said.