Other States

Pro-Vidarbha activists plan protest rally

FOR STATEHOOD: A mock Assembly session of ‘Vidarbha’ was organised in Nagpur in October by the Vidarbha Rajya Andolan Samiti.  

more-in

The Vidarbha Rajya Andolan Samiti, an umbrella organisation of groups protesting for a separate Vidarbha state, has planned a ‘Vishal Morcha and Thiyya Andolan’ (massive protest march) on the first day of the Maharashtra Assembly’s winter session on December 5 in Nagpur.

“We are expecting around 25,000 people in this Morcha. When we protested in front of Nitin Gadkari’s house earlier this year, we had expected 5,000 people but more than 20,000 people participated in the protest. We are expecting a record turnout on December 5,” Deepak Mundhe, a VRAS youth wing member, said.

Former MLA Vamanrao Chatap, a prominent leader of the Vidarbha agitation, said the “Vishal Morcha” would be the final ultimatum to the Central government.

“This morcha will give a final warning to the Central government to form a Vidarbha state and this winter session of the Maharashtra Assembly would be the last Assembly session of Maharashtra on the land of Vidarbha. Five rallies are heading towards Nagpur,” Mr. Chatap said.

Post a Comment
More In Other States
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 2, 2016 4:58:31 AM | http://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/Pro-Vidarbha-activists-plan-protest-rally/article16739142.ece

© The Hindu