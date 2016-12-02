Pro-Vidarbha activists plan protest rally

FOR STATEHOOD: A mock Assembly session of ‘Vidarbha’ was organised in Nagpur in October by the Vidarbha Rajya Andolan Samiti.

The Vidarbha Rajya Andolan Samiti, an umbrella organisation of groups protesting for a separate Vidarbha state, has planned a ‘Vishal Morcha and Thiyya Andolan’ (massive protest march) on the first day of the Maharashtra Assembly’s winter session on December 5 in Nagpur.

“We are expecting around 25,000 people in this Morcha. When we protested in front of Nitin Gadkari’s house earlier this year, we had expected 5,000 people but more than 20,000 people participated in the protest. We are expecting a record turnout on December 5,” Deepak Mundhe, a VRAS youth wing member, said.

Former MLA Vamanrao Chatap, a prominent leader of the Vidarbha agitation, said the “Vishal Morcha” would be the final ultimatum to the Central government.

“This morcha will give a final warning to the Central government to form a Vidarbha state and this winter session of the Maharashtra Assembly would be the last Assembly session of Maharashtra on the land of Vidarbha. Five rallies are heading towards Nagpur,” Mr. Chatap said.